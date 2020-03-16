Throwback! Munmun Dutta is in love with THIS part of her body, and the reason will surprise you

Munmun Dutta recently quit the Taaraka Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show
MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta has earned fans for her flawless beauty. But surprisingly, the actress has once opened up about her favourite body part which she initially used to hate, but gradually started loving.

It’s a well-known fact that many actors of Taarak Mehta show are successful as social media influencers. Among such is our beloved Babitaji who loves flaunting her diva side on Instagram and enjoys making trending reels. While her beauty would make any man go weak in knees, it’s really hard to believe that she once used to feel inferior due to one body part.

Munmun Dutta once revealed that she used to hate her nose due to its shape. However, things got changed when once she received a compliment from someone who termed her nose as a ‘cute one’.

Meanwhile, recently it was learnt that Munmun Dutta to leave Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. As per the media reports, Munmun has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss OTT, and if she agrees to do it, she will have to quit Taarak Mehta.

Before this, it’s been reported that Shailesh Lodha has taken an exit from the show as he wasn’t happy with the terms of his contract and wanted to explore new projects. Speaking of other news from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mayur Vakani aka Sundarlal has confirmed that his sister Disha Vakani will be returning as Daya.

Credit: koimoi
    
    

Latest Video