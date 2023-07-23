Throwback! Rubina Dilaik sizzles in this video, wearing a gorgeous bikini, take a look

Rubina is an avid social media user and entertains her fans by sharing her photos and videos on Instagram. She even gives a glimpse into her personal life via Instagram. Being one of the leading social media stars, most of her videos and photos go viral in no time.
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she is popularly known for her bold fashion sense and intense attitude. The actress does not mince words and she has often been unapologetic for speaking her mind out. However, like other stars, Rubina is also brutally trolled for the same.

Rubina is also an avid social media user and she entertains her fans by sharing her photos and videos on Instagram. She even gives a glimpse into her personal life via Instagram. Being one of the leading social media stars, most of her videos and photos go viral in no time.

Now, an old video of Rubina Dilaik has gone viral on social media and the Bigg Boss star can be seen enjoying some quality time at a beach wearing a hot and sexy floral bikini. Rubina Dilaik shared the video last year and it has received over 3 lakh likes so far.

Recently, Rubina Dialik made it to the headlines as she met with a car accident. Her husband Abhinav Shukla shared the news on Twitter and slammed those who use mobile phones while driving and jump traffic lights as he shared a couple of photos of the two cars involved in the accident.

On the professional front, Rubina was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and she was the 1st runner-up. Rubina made her acting debut with the popular show Chotti Bahu. She played the role of Soumya Singh in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 in 2020.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 17:00

