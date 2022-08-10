THROWBACK! The time when netizens thought Tejasswi Prakash got ENGAGED to Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples of the television industry. The duo met in the reality show Bigg Boss and have been inseparable ever since. Fans have even given them their ship name TejRan. They always set major couple goals for others and have risen to immense fame.

Love has been in the air for a long time now for Tejasswi and Karan and they have become Telly town’s It couple. Their fans adore their chemistry and follow update closely that comes around TejRan.

Tejasswi and Karan are doing well in their respective shows that is, Naagin 6 and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal respectively. Both the stars are happy and often set couple goals for their fans.

Tejasswi is someone who has come a long way in the industry and is a tremendous actor. The youth looks up to her and she is a big influence on women who like to follow her for her fashion choices too.

Their fans often keep wondering when the couple will finally get married. This day, whenever it shall become a manifested reality, will be as special for their fans, as it will be for TejRan.

There was a time when the netizens thought that Tejasswi and Karan got engaged. Here’ what had happened:

Tejasswi had posted a picture on her social media, with a big diamond ring with the caption, ‘big day’ and this sparked rumours about the actress getting engaged to Karan. However, after the truth was out, the fans realized that the engagement was not the case.

Karan even commented, ‘babe, tumne mera whatsapp hang kar diya hai’.

Check out the post :

Well, the audience is sure that marriage is in cards for the couple and they hope their favorite jodi and would love nothing more than to see them bound in the amazing bond for life.

Credits: Meri Kahaaniyan