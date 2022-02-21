Throwback! Times when Munmun Dutta defended Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande from netizens’ smirky comments after the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

MUMBAI: TV actress Munmun Dutta is well known for her role as Babita Iyer in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. She is also known for being a fierce woman who doesn’t hold back speaking her mind. She slammed netizens for trolling Ankita Lokhande and Rhea Chakraborty.

Munmun Dutta wrote, “The barrage of insensitive, hurtful, and vulgar comments Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon or Ankita Lokhande have received since yesterday shows how retarded our society is and how toxic people are on social media . These girls along with the family members and close friends of Sushant Singh must be fighting their own severe battle and people are adding up to it by harassing them non-stop with their toxic comments. Who are these toxic people? Were u closer to Sushant than any of them ??? You knew him JUST by his work.”

“These girls and others have shared moments with him in their lives. So Don’t teach them how to grieve !!! Don’t you dare accuse them of anything? Keep your moral policing to yourself. This kind of behaviour should be made absolutely ILLEGAL and punishable by the act. People tend to forget that celebrities are humans and such toxic, vulgar, insensitive comments cause great danger to people mentally,” she further added.

Credit: koimoi