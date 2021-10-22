TOO HOT TO HANDLE! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda is already setting screens on fire

MUMBAI: With the current promo post the leap, we see how Aarohi has grown up to be a strong yet proud girl and Akshara is the giving one. Well, the sisters are all set to have a love triangle with Abhimanyu aka Harshad's entry. The story is that Aarohi is head over heels for Abhimanyu but he seems to have fallen for Akshara.

The show will unfold a new story with grown-up Akshara, Kairav, and Aarohi. It was earlier updated that Pranali Rathod has been roped in for the show as Akshara, Harshad Chopda to play Abhimanyu and Karishma Sawant to play Aarohi in the show post the leap.

Harshad Chopda took to his Instagram to introduce Abhimanyu to his fans with his recent post, he is seen practicing boxing while setting the screens on fire with his charming looks.

Check out the post:

Fans are eager to see his entry in the show after this super attractive promo. The character is all set to add spice between the Goenka sisters Akshara and Aarohi as we had exclusively updated the fans about its upcoming storyline.

Currently in the show, Aarohi gets instigated by her grandmother Sheila against Akshara and her family, this creates a doubt in Aarohi's mind and she questions why wasn't she ever aware about all this. What do you think are Sheila's motives this time?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com