TRANSFORMATION TALES! From a cute actor to a handsome hunk, Karan Wahi clocks 18 years

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another transformation tale from the telly world and this time, we decode the transformation of TV actor Karan Wahi who is returning to television with Star Bharat’s upcoming show Channa Mereya which also stars Nazar fame actress Niyati Fatnani.

Also read: Interesting! Karan Wahi has a unique way to deal with this reel life injury, shares a glimpse! | Deets Inside

It has been years since Karan signed a full-fledged daily soap and the viewers are quite excited about it.

He will be seen in a very different avatar in the show and we can't wait to see his journey.

Also read: OMG! Karan Wahi gets brutally beaten up in an action sequence on the sets of Channa Mereya

The actor has already begun to shoot for his show, and his BTS (behind the scenes) from the show has grabbed a lot of audience attention. Not only pictures but also the videos from the sets of the show have gone viral on social media.

Recently, Karan took to his social media handle and showed a glimpse to everyone as he remembered his journey of 18 years.

He uploaded a picture where he showed before and after kind of the picture and captioned it, “18 Years Apart A Lot has changed A Lot still the Same…”

Have a look at his post!

Well, his friends like Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant and friend Sriti Jha, Suyyash Rai, his close friend, and many well-wishers showered him with love.

Well, what is your take on this?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then stay glued to us.