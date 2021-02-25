Transgenders special blessings to Bharti and Harsh on India Idol to be blessed by baby girl

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television Indian idol has been entertaining the viewers from its beginning and with every season the craze of the show has reached new heights. With its 12th season the contestants and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a successful season. This weekend the show would be hosted by comical jodi Bharti and Harsh .

Nihal gave spectacular performance on the songs Julie and Janny meri jaan for India ki Farmaish episode. His performance made everyone his fans and the judges could not stop appreciating him. To support him transgenders graced the stage who were in awe of his performance and mentioned how much they love his singing and blessed him that he gets whatever he wants in his life.

Also Read: Sudeep Sarangi to feature in Shyam Benegal's International movie titled Bangabandhu

Bharti who also present asked the transgenders to bless them that they have a beautiful baby girl. Bharti further added and said "I really believe in the blessing of you guys and I really believe you people are very lucky and are like the Messenger of God and I would like to request you to give me and Harsh your blessings that very soon our home should be blessed by a baby girl'

Stay tuned and keep watching Sony entertainment television for Indian idol 12 every Saturday and Sunday at 8PM

Also Read: Narayani Shastri on taking up Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha: I have not done something like this before