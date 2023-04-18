Travel Diaries! Check out these amazing moments from Shaheer Sheikh’s trip to Tokyo with his family

MUMBAI: Shaheer Nawaz Sheikh is one of the well-known faces of the Tv industry. He has impressed fans with his performance in shows like Kya Mast Hai Life, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and many more. The actor has a huge fan following on social media where he keeps sharing interesting posts for his online family.

Shaheer, who is married to Ruchikaa Kapoor has an adorable two year old daughter with her. The talented actor who has won the hearts of his fans with his performance in Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa opposite Hiba Nawab, has been sharing some heartwarming moments of him travelling with his family.

Currently, Shaheer is travelling in Tokya and the fans are loving the updates from his side while he is enjoying his time with his wife and his ultra-cute daughter.

Check out the latest travel updates shared by the actor:

Recently, the creator of popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Rajan Shahi had held an Iftaar party where Shaheer Sheikh was present too.

The actor was present there with the whole team of the show where everyone had a lot of fun. It was surely a site to see as 3 extremely popular show’s cast had come together.

