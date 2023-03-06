TRENDING! Ghum Hai Kiskikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh looks STUNNING in a BLACK gown, Twitterati react to the same

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering exciting stories and news from our favorite telly town to our eager readers, who like to stay updated with the happenings around their favorite stars.

Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin became instantly popular among the fans. The viewers have loved the show so much that it was always on the top of the TRP charts, all thanks to the interesting storyline. Fans have loved the mind blowing performance of Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh.

Not just the lead actors but also the show's supporting star cast has impressed everyone with their amazing performances.

Ayesha Singh became a household name with the show and her character, Dr. Sai Joshi has become one of the most iconic characters. Sai is righteous and bubbly and always stands up for what is right! Ayesha slayed the role!

Today, for an event, Ayesha donned a Black gown and looked absolutely breathtaking! This look of hers has been receiving a lot of love from the fans. Check out:

Ayesha started trending on Twitter over her look and the fact that June is her birthday month. Fans often shower their favorite celebrities with immense love and seems like Ayesha Singh is being surrounded by the love of her fans on Twitter.

