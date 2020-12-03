TRP Verdict: Anupamaa tops the chart, India's Best Dancer Finale shines bright; DEETS INSIDE

MUMBAI: Finally, it's that time of the week when the verdict of TV shows gets out! The TRP report of Week 47 (from November 21 to November 27) is out with many surprises in store. Quite a few changes are evident in last week's TRP list, making it more interesting. So, without further ado, let's check out the top five shows on the TRP list.

The first spot is as usual taken by Star Plus much-appreciated show Anupamaa with 9311 impressions. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, the Rajan Shahi production is leaving no stones unturned to entice the audience with the heart-touching story. Following on spot two is Kundali Bhagya with 7119 impressions. Shraddha Arya aka Preeta Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan are doing well to maintain themselves in the top 2 in this highly-competitive space. The third position is taken by a show that bid goodbye after a dhamakedaar finale. Yes, we're talking about India's Best Dancer

India's Best Dancer Grand Finale has captured the third spot on the TRP list garnering 6679 impressions. With Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur's terrific performance, and Tiger Pop aka Ajay Singh lifting the trophy, IBD bid a happening adieu to viewers. However, IBD also toppled one of Ekta Kapoor's much-loved shows, Kumkum Bhagya. Kumkum Bhagya slipped to the fourth spot with 5705 impressions. The show stars Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, and Pooja Banerjee in the lead roles. Lastly, we have TMKOC jumping back in the list. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah took the fifth spot making its way in the top five again.

Take a look at the TRP list here:

Meanwhile, last time there were two new entries in the top five - Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein. Other popular shows like Naagin 5, The Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Choti Sarrdaarni, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are also fairing well. However, Bigg Boss 14 is yet struggling to mark its entry at the top of the TRP list with the season surpassing half its journey. What are your thoughts on this week's TRP numbers?

