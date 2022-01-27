Truth Revealed! THIS is the reason why ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Sunayana Fozdar opted for acting

MUMBAI: ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Sunayana Fozdar won several hearts as Anjali. The actress replaced Neha Mehta amid the pandemic. Gradually, the audience has accepted her with open arms. But did you know she entered showbiz for money?

In the latest interview, Sunayana Fozdar has revealed that she entered showbiz for money. “I modelled during my college days. Later, I did a few films in the South and then got into Hindi television. Honestly, acting wasn’t a priority because we needed money at that point and that was the motivation to work,” the actress said.

“But gradually, I realised that I love acting and that was something I wanted to do for the rest of my love. So that’s how I discovered my love for acting,” she told Times Of India.

Sunayana began her showbiz career as a child artist. She was a part of the show, Khul Ja Sim Sim and even featured in multiple commercials. Just not that, the actress had a hectic college life too as she pursued her career as a model side by side. Before entering the Television world, Fozdar was a part of South films.

Credit: koimoi/TOI