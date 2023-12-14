Tunisha Sharma: Must Read! Ahead of the late actress’s death anniversary, her family organizes bhog, check out the details

MUMBAI : On 24th December 2022, Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the show’s set. The cast, crew, fans, family of the late actress are still to come to terms with the tragic incident. It's been a year since the tragic incident and Tunisha’s family organized a bhog for the actress’s first barsi.

Tunisha’s uncle Pawan shared on his social media page, “In loving memory of our precious angel, 'TUNISHA SHARMA'. December 13th, 2023 marks the 'FIRST ANNIVERSARY' of her departure, and while the ache in our hearts persists, so does the enduring love and legacy she left behind.”

Check out his post here;

Pawan shared, “Vanita is not keeping well. She has been like this ever since. We lost our soul, and her void can never be filled. Subah se woh roti jaa rahi hai, par hum unke saath hai. Her friends from Chandigarh have come for the bhog. They have been very supportive of Tunisha’s mom.”

He further added, “Yahan wale dost bhog par aaye hai, par wahan industry wale dost- Kanwar Dhillon, Vishal Jethwa and others have been in touch over the years.”

Speaking of Tunisha’s suicide case, Pawan added, “We will fight till our last breath. We have lost the purpose of our lives, but we will not give up. We will fight, even if it takes as long. We are ready for this long battle against Sheezan Khan.”

