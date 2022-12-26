Tunisha Sharma suicide case : Police rule out love jihad, affair angle, blackmailing, and early pregnancy from the case

MUMBAI:On Saturday during the noon hours, the television industry woke up to the shocking news of Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma passed away by committing suicide.

The actress hanged herself on the sets of the show and the incident took place in her co–actors makeup room Sheezan Mohammed Khan who essays the role of (Alibaba).

The two were in a relationship and had broken up just 15 days ago which disturbed the actress she also had a panic attack on December 16th when in the hospital she kept telling the doctor that Sheezan had cheated on her.

Post this incident her mother filed an FIR against Sheezan where she mentioned that he was the one who provoked her to take this step.

The actor has been arrested by the police and has been produced in front of the court where he has been sent to four-day judicial custody.

Her mortals have been sent for post-mortem and the reports have come out and the doctors have confirmed that the actress dies of suffocation and ruled out the pregnancy theory.

Yesterday, the police ruled out the theory of love jihad, affair angle, and blackmailing from the case.

They informed the media that it’s a clear case of suicide and mentioned that post the breakup Tunisha was disturbed and hence she had taken the step.

Police also said that the interrogation is still on and they would be probing all the angles together.

Well, more details are accepted to come out in the further days and the actress's funeral will take place tomorrow.

The family is waiting for her masi ( Aunt) to come down from London and then the funeral will take place tomorrow.

Well, this news shocked the television industry as the actress ended her life just at 20.

Tellychakkar sends condolences to the family and friends.

R.I.P Tunisha Sharma.

