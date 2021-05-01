TV actress Sneha Wagh's father passes away after his prolonged illness due to COVID-19 and Pneumonia

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is constantly keeping you updated about all the latest happening in the world of television.

The past few weeks of the year 2021 have been quite crucial for everyone.

With the rising cases of COVID-19 across the nation, India is losing lakhs of people.

Amid all this, our celebrities too have lost their near and dear ones after losing their battle due to COVID and other illness.

Popular TV actress Sneha Wagh also lost her father. The actress took to Instagram to share this news.

Sneha revealed that her father lost the battle after his prolonged illness due to COVID-19 and Pneumonia.

It is a huge loss for Sneha and her loved ones as they have lost an important member of her family.

The past few days have witnessed many TV celebs who have been tested COVID positive.

Popular TV actor Aniruddh Dave is also in a very critical condition and is admitted in a hospital in Bhopal.

Our prayers are with Sneha and her family!

May her father's soul rest in peace!

