TV actresses who bounced back upon glamorously after their bitter break-up; check out!

MUMBAI: Self-love and mental care are of utmost importance and these celebs overcame their bitter experiences in a relationship with a makeover. And they have been inspiring and stunning.

Flaunting their well-toned bodies and coming out strong, these celebs have strongly believed in positive vibes and worked on themselves. A look at such strong female celebs, who have glamorously transformed post their break-up and separations.

Check out the list of actresses who bounced back glamorously:

The actress might be currently in news for her rift in marriage with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli and embroiled in a fight over their son Reyaansh, her makeover in recent times has also grabbed many eyeballs. The actress has been flaunting a slim and well-toned figure, which she has acquired after a lot of hardwork and mindful diet. She is looking abs-olutely gorgeous in those crop tops and blouse baring her midriff.03/9Sanjeeda ShaikhSanjeeda and Aamir Ali have been separated since 2020. Sanjeeda’s daring makeover on social media has grabbed many eyeballs. Sporting lace bralettes to satin tops, Sanjeeda has been experimenting with risqué silhouettes.04/9Megha GuptaPost her divorce in 2020 with Siddhant Karnick, Megha shifted base to Goa. She resorted to a healthy living, took up yoga and has been training to stay fit. The actress often posts striking pics in swimsuit, flaunting her back, yoga postures and gives a glimpse of her happy and peaceful life.05/9Dalljiet KaurDalljiet Kaur’s weight loss story had become the talk of the town ever since she separated and got divorce from ex-husband Shaleen Bhanot. It has been quite many years now and Dalljiet is looking younger and hotter than ever. Sporting daring mini-skirts to short dresses, Dalljiet’s weight-loss journey is definitely an inspiring one.06/9Shweta Basu PrasadOnce a child artist, Shweta Basu Prasad has indeed transformed glamorously. Post her divorce in 2019, we saw a new Shweta – fitter, stylish, coloured hair and definitely a stronger personality.

Also read: Did you know Anushka Sen had previously appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi? Here's proof



07/9Ankita Lokhande

Months after her break-up with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita made her first public appearance at her movie premiere. She stunned all with her stylish outings and sutble make-up. The actress’ style is on point and serves one glamorous look after the other on social media.08/9Rashami DesaiRashami lost oodles of weight post her divorce from Nandish Sandhu. Even in recent times, she is confident about what she wears and shed all inhibitions. She keeps posting stylish pictures and looks wow every time.09/9Jennifer WingetPost her divorce from Karan Singh Grover, Jennifer has been single for quite many years now. The actress has changed drastically and stylishly. She had a major makeover of sorts and the pictures do all the talking.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya's Twinkle Vashist on her equation with Manit Joura: He is my ideal dream brother

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.

Credits: TOI