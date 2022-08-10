TV Industry stars gather in Jubilation as Sachin Shroff gets ready to tie the knot; attend the Cocktail Party and join celebrate the Happy Couple

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. Sachin Shroff is all set to marry Chandni and he reportedly threw a lavish Cocktail party that was attended by many TV industry actors and his friends.

Sachin Shroff has been part of the TV industry for a long time now and has finally found a life partner in Chandni as he all set to tie the knot for the second time. Reports suggest that her name was kept under wraps and that she is a family friend, whom he knew for a while.

Sachin was married to Juhi Parmar but the couple got divorced and have a child together. Now, after a few years of divorce, Sachin has decided to move on and get married again.

His friends from the TV industry flocked in support of the actor as they attended the Cocktail Party last night and congratulated the Happy Couple.

Sachin has now taken up the character of Taark Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after Shailesh Lodha quit the show and was also part of StarPlus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin previously, and most of the Ghum team was present to join in the celebration.

Other stars like Simple Kaul, Niyati Joshi were also present and wished him best.

We wish Sachin a very happy married life and congratulate him!

