TV star Hiten Paintal's advice: If a relationship doesn't work, just move on

TV star Hiten Paintal reacted to the demise of Tunisha Sharma by noting that one needs to be tough to deal with break-ups and learn to move on in life.
MUMBAI : TV star Hiten Paintal reacted to the demise of Tunisha Sharma by noting that one needs to be tough to deal with break-ups and learn to move on in life.

In a conversation with IANS, he said: "Some relationships don't work out and we all have gone through it, but it doesn't mean that we end our lives. If people start taking their own lives if their relationships don't work out, then there will be hundreds of deaths happening every day. I am shocked that Tunisha took her life and I feel very sorry for her."

He continued: "People need to be tougher and move on. In recent times the number of suicide cases have gone up, especially in our industry. There are so many people who are successful, who are getting work and money, but they really need to move on from heartbreaks, and be a little tougher."

Hiten added: "They have to learn to control their emotions. Suicide is a very big step. People just take the escape route, but they don't think about what happens to their family. No parent would ever want to see their child go like this. God has given us this life and He will take it back when the time comes. Why should we do such things."

When asked if people in the industry help each other to cope with mental health issues, Hiten replied: "I don't think anyone from the industry will come forward to do it. Everybody is carrying his or her own baggage and everyone somewhere is a little selfish. At the end of the day we all are a little selfish. I really think that something needs to be done where people can go and talk to people."

Source : Ians 

