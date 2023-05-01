MUMBAI : Udaariyaan’s Harleen shares a picture with her HERO’s family, check it out

Mumbai: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite shows so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! The new star cast – Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra, have taken charge and are doing outstandingly well.

Also read: Udaariyaan’s Nehmat aka Twinkle Arora is not so fond of a Cold Weather, check out

The audience enjoys watching each episode on their TV screens and capture the essence of the gripping plot. However, the episodes aren’t the only way our readers like to keep close to the show!

We know how much our readers like to know about what goes on behind the scenes and in the lives of the favorite celebrities and we try to gather these little tidbits for them.

Recently, we came across a bts post from the show.

We can see that Isha Malviya is in her Harleen avatar and posing with Ekam’s family. We know that Harleen is taken by Ekam after he saved her life and called him her hero!

Check out the post here!

We are overjoyed to see that our favorite stars get along so well, off camera too and we couldn’t get enough of them!

What do you think of their bond?

Do tell us in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Ekam saves Harleen and ends up getting injured too and is now admitted in the hospital. While Harleen and Nehmat both are eager to see him, Harleen fights with the nurse and gets in to see her hero.

Meanwhile, Nehmat is confused seeing her and later cries for him to get better. The doctors think that Ekam possibly wants Nehmat to be there and just as she is about to get closer, Advait stops her and takes her away.

Ekam’s bp falls and the doctors tell Rupy that just a miracle could save him.

Also read: Sargun Mehta calls this Udaariyaan star her ‘wonder girl’; Find out who

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates about what goes on Behind The Scenes on your favorite TV shows.

