Udne Ki Aasha Promo Review: Must Read! Kanwar Dhillon -Neha Harsora's chemistry looks fresh, promises to be a visual delight

Kanwar is back with his charm along with the loveable arrogance clubbed with sarcasm, which the audience admired in Pandya Store where Kanwar played the role of Shiva. Neha enacts the role of Sailee and Kanwar plays the character of Sachin
Kanwar Dhillon

MUMBAI : After entertaining the audience with his brilliant performance in Pandya Store, Kanwar Dhillon is back on television with a new presentation titled Udne Ki Aasha. He will be seen opposite Neha Harsora in the leading role. 

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus’ show Udne Ki Aasha depicts a wife's emotional rollercoaster journey and how she transforms her reluctant husband into a responsible person, which at some level affects the family as a whole. 

(Also Read:Exclusive! Sahil Balani bags Star Plus show Udne Ki Asha

The promo of the show is out and the look of the show seems to be a visual treat. Kanwar is back with his charm and the loveable arrogance clubbed with sarcasm, which the audience admired in Pandya Store where Kanwar played the role of Shiva. Neha enacts the role of Sailee and Kanwar plays Sachin.

The chemistry is fresh and the concept is a little different which makes the show promising. Elements of the show like an irresponsible boy turning into a dependable being is a safe storyline as it makes the situations relatable and entertaining at the same time. The natural shrewdness suits Kanwar’s character and how Sailee handles the situations at the domestic front is something which we think will be worth watching.

Couples being at loggerheads and getting married only to eventually fall in love is once again a concept which is not known but the presentation of the characters, the narrative and the storyline hints that Udne Ki Asha will bring something fresh with a different take to the table.

Here is the link to the promo:

 

 

What are your thoughts on the same? How excited are you to watch Udne Ki Asha? 

(Also Read:Exclusive: Naagin 6 actress Sneha Raikar bags Star Plus' Udne Ki Aasha starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora

Let us know in the comment section below!

