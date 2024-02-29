Udne Ki Aasha's Kanwar Dhillon strikes a pose with THIS Imlie actor and it will make your jaws drop!

MUMBAI: Kanwar Dhillon became a household name for his role Shiva in Star Plus' popular drama series Pandya Store. The actor was well-appreciated for his amazing performance in the show.

Kanwar was paired opposite Alice Kaushik in the show and their on-screen jodi also became a huge hit.

Kanwar who has a massive fan following on social media and keeps sharing posts and stories about his on-going and new projects. The actor will soon be seen in a new show titled Udne Ki Aasha. He recently shared an interesting picture with another handsome dude from the TV industry and it is none other than Imlie actor Sai Ketan Rao. sharing the picture he wrote, “One from my gallery too”

Check out their eye candy picture here;

How excited are you for Udne Ki Aasha which premiers on Star Plus from 12th March onwards?

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.