Uff! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary mesmerizes in a red saree; fans say “Nazar utarwalo”, check out the pictures

MUMBAI :Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television who rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in the show ‘Udaariyaan’. The actress became a household name and has built a massive fan following who bestows her with a lot of love and support. She was last seen in Bigg Boss 16 and fans loved her game and her chemistry with Ankit Gupta.

Priyanka has a massive fan following and loves to share her amazing pictures and videos with her fans. Recently she shared some pictures looking stunning in a red saree. The saree has beautiful flower embroidery and detailing at the end. Priyanka has paired it with a bralette blouse. The Udaariyaan actress captioned the pictures, “Got a lot of Dm’s for the red saree pictures, so there you go my lovelies

Shoot for the cover of @fablookmagazine.”

Her fellow former contestant on Bigg Boss 16 Tina Dutta commented, “Aag laga di red main”

One fan wrote, “Lal saree mei tu kinni sohni lgdi” another wrote, “Nazar utarwalo ni toh haters ki nazar lg jayegi queen ko waise hi jalte rhte hai’ One user wrote, “how is she so cute and hot at the same time” One wrote, “Anku ki Laal Pari looks very beautiful in red saree”

