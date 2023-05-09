Unbelievable! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame Nyrraa Banerji's THIS indo-western outfit’s staggering prize will definately shock you!

MUMBAI: Nyrraa Banerji has been enthralling the fashion world with her flawless style choices as she competes on the adventure-themed show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Her social media posts have inspired many people to dress well, and her most recent clothing upload sets the internet ablaze.

The attractive actress has given fans a peek into her personal style since she travelled to Cape Town for Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based show's filming. Along with her acting prowess, Nyrraa also gained notoriety for her endearing personality and fashion choices.

Also read:Heartwarming! Shiv Thakare’s humourous birthday wish for best buddy and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan is a must read

With a photo of herself wearing a magnificent three-piece ensemble, Nyrraa gave her followers a compelling fashion narrative yesterday. Her distinctive style was perfectly reflected in her outfit, which was a true combination of traditional and modern clothing. This essay will grab your attention if you enjoy fusing modernism with heritage. A glittering bralette served as the main attraction of Nyrraa's attire.

Take A Look:-

She looked gorgeous thanks to the glistening sequins, which added a bit of glitz. It was a piece that seamlessly merged class and modernity. The bralette was worn with a draping skirt and a belt with sequins. The sequined belt pinched her waist, drawing attention to her exquisite contours, while the flowy design of the skirt lent grace to her overall appearance.

Nyrraa decided on a cape-style jacket to finish off her look. Her ensemble benefited from the drama and adaptability of this cape. The cape might be worn with it for a majestic, royal aspect or without it for a sleek, modern appearance. Small floral motifs may be seen all over the teal blue clothing.

The footwear Nyrraa wore was also noteworthy. She complemented her attire with a traditional juti, which wonderfully harmonized the Indo-Western hybrid. The juti not only made her outfit more comfortable but also added to its appeal.

Nyrraa accessorized simply and elegantly with bold earrings that went well with her sequin outfit. Her multicolored printed bag, though, was what everyone noticed. Along with adding a splash of color, this bold purse also connected the many parts of her costume, especially the lovely teal color.

Also read:Exclusive! Manisha Rani and Shiv Thakare to collaborate for a project together?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Credit- Pinkvilla