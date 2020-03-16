Unbelievable! Meet the Top 10 richest actresses of the telly world

MUMBAI: If you think only Bollywood actors and actresses are rich then you'd want to think again. Tv actors and actresses are not far behind and some are in fact richer than Bollywood celebs. Today, we will be having a look at the richest TV actresses in India.

First up, beating all the popular actresses is Hina Khan. Hina Khan is the richest TV actress in the country. Reportedly, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress' net worth is Rs 52 crore.

Beyhadh and Code M fame Jennifer Winget has grabbed the second spot as per the list of richest TV actresses on the portal. Jennifer Winget has been working in the industry for a long time. From a child actress to a leading beauty, Jennifer is a crush forever. Jennifer's net worth is said to be around Rs 42 crore.





Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular stars in the country. She is one of the natural beauties in terms of her charm, acting chops and more. Divyanka's net worth is said to be around Rs 37 crore.

Recent one to be eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Shivangi Joshi, is one of the youngest and most popular actresses in the television industry. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu actress' net worth is said to be around Rs 37 crore as well.





Kumkum Bhagya fame actress Sriti Jha is also amongst the richest stars on TV. She was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Sriti Jha is said to have a net worth of Rs 31 crore.





Currently ruling it out in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular actresses we have in Indian television. Her net worth is said to be around Rs 31 crores as well.

Shehnaaz Gill rose to national fame after bagging Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 13. She went on to do a film and a couple of music videos. Shehnaaz Gill is back in business with loads of brands under her kitty. Her net worth is said to be as Rs 23 crore, as per the reports.

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande is yet another popular name on the list. She has also made her Bollywood debut and web series debut. Ankita's net worth is said to be around Rs 23 crore as well, states report.





Naagin 3 and Qubool Hai fame Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most popular beauties with a lot of hit tv shows and web shows in her kitty. She has also worked in music videos and brand endorsements. Surbhi Jyoti's net worth is around Rs 22 crore, state reports.





Currently ruling the roost is Bigg Boss 15 and Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash. She is one of the most sought-after actresses in the world of entertainment. Tejasswi Prakash's net worth currently is said to be around Rs 19 crore, as per the reports.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Chhota Packet Bada Dhamaka aka Jannat Zubair worked as a child actress for a long time before turning into a social media influencer. Jannat Zubair's net worth is also around Rs 19 crore, state reports.

Credit: BollywoodLife