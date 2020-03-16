Unbelievable! From Rubina Dilaik to Nia Sharma, net worth of THESE Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa contestants will leave you shocked

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to return to the small screen soon. The makers of the celebrity dance reality show are all set to bring Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 with popular celebs.

Paras Kalnawat, Gashmeer Mahajani, Shilpa Shinde, Niti Taylor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma and more celebs will be part of the show. Reportedly these Tv stars have charged hefty fees to be part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. A look at the net worth of these contestants.

Bigg Boss season 14 winner Rubina Dilaik was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She will spill her magic on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Reportedly, Rubina's net worth is around Rs. 29-32 crores.

Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat's net worth is reportedly around $1-$5 million. The actor played the role of Samar in Anupamaa show and bid adieu as he wanted to participate in a dance reality show.

Nia Sharma is one of the highest paid TV actresses in the town. Reportedly, her net worth is around Rs. 55-60 crores.

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently seen in Sherdil Shergill. He will soon be seen shaking his hips in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. His net worth is reportedly Rs. 20-30 crores.

Bigg Boss season 11 winner Shilpa Shinde is all set to showcase her dance moves. According to media reports, Shilpa's net worth is around Rs 14-20 crores.

Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani won hearts with his role in the show. Reportedly, his net worth is around Rs. 30-35 crores.

Amruta Khanvilkar's net worth is around Rs 3-6 crores. She had also participated in Rohit Shetty's adventure based show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Niti Taylor gained a lot of fame with Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and her on-screen chemistry with Parth Samthaan left the screens on fire. Reportedly, Niti's net worth is around Rs 7-10 crores.



Credit: BollywoodLife