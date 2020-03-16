UNBELIEVABLE! The craze of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi aka Shivin continues among the fans, here's the proof

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi had become household names for their successful stint in Star Plus' long-running TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The two actors were a part of the show for 5 years and made an exit last year post which the show took a leap.

Mohsin and Shivangi's onscreen pairing became a huge hit and fans fondly referred to them as Shivin.

They were also referred to by their ship name Kaira which is Kartik and Naira's amalgamation.

It's been months since Mohsin and Shivangi made an exit from the show but fans don't seem to forget them.

They still remember this iconic jodi of the small screens and both the actors often trend on Twitter.

Lovely edits are shared by the Shivin fans which prove that this jodi will always remain everyone's favourite.

Mohsin and Shivangi are now trending on Twitter and the reactions are just too amazing.

Take a look:

Being a #Shivinian it's really difficult to pinpoint which one is my fav pic of #Shivin

But these two shots are like I just can't take my eyes off

I am so much in love with the small nuances these two pics reflect pic.twitter.com/kjya56xYR1 — ShivinOnly (@SRaj_011) August 20, 2022

While Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have stepped in to play the leads, the craze for Mohsin and Shivangi is still the same.

How much do you miss Mohsin and Shivangi in the show? Tell us in the comments.

Post his exit from the show, Mohsin has done back-to-back music videos with well-known actresses of small screens.

Meanwhile, Shivangi tried her hands out with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress stepped out of her comfort zone to try something very different.

Mohsin and Shivangi have not announced their next projects yet.

