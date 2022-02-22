Unbelievable! This is what happened when Jay Bhanushali’s daughter Tara met Sonali Bendre on sets of DID Li’l Masters 5

MUMBAI: DID Li’l Masters is very popular among television audience.

Season 5 of DID Li’l Masters is the most awaited kids dance reality show. Fans are super excited as it will start airing soon.

ALSO READ: INTERESTING: There is nothing better I could have asked for to make a comeback on TV: Jay Bhanushali on returning as a host for DID Li’l Masters Season 5

The dance reality show will bring several highly talented dancers from all over the country to one stage. The contestants will be giving each other tough competition. The show will be judged by actresses Mouni Roy, Sonali Bendre and director-choreographer Remo Dsouza.

Jay Bhanushali is the host of the show. In a picture shared by Jay Bhanushali, it is seen that his daughter is playing with Sonali Bendre on the sets. Jay Bhanushali is married to Mahhi Vij and he is father of a little daughter Tara. He had recently brought his daughter to sets; he offered a glimpse of his daughter playing with the judge Sonali Bendre.

Sharing the post on social media, Jay Bhanushali wrote, “Was so happy to see @tarajaymahhi visiting my set #DIDLilMasters for the first time and soon she got along with @iamsonalibendre mam and forgot her father... @zeetv”.

Take a look below.

https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/interesting-when-i-returned-new-york-after-my-cancer-treatment-i-came-wheelchair-i-did

Talking about hosting the show, Jay Bhanushali had shared in an interview with The Times of India, “I have been getting back-to-back offers to host kids’ reality shows. I guess the audience loves my equation with the kids, and I believe the best thing about hosting kids’ reality shows is that one can just react naturally to the innocent moments with these kids and the interactions are never short of being pure magic.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: INTERESTING! When I returned from New York after my cancer treatment, I came in a wheelchair, but I did not walk out of the airport like that: Sonali Bendre

CREDIT: PINKVILLA