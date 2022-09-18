Unmissable! Akshay Kumar grills Chandan Prabhakar, exposes the latter’s salary per episode in his hilarious style, see video

In a 2020 episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay Kumar was seen pulling Chandan Prabhakar's leg aka Chandu by revealing that the latter charges ₹5 lakh per show for a five-minute performance

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show recently returned with its third season on Sony Television. In an old episode of the show, actor Akshay Kumar who came to the show revealed that comedian Chandan Prabhakar who plays various roles on the comedy show, charges ₹ 5 lakh for each episode.

In a 2020 episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay Kumar was seen grilling the show's cast for what they do on the show and when he came to Chandan, he said, "What do you do on the show except 'oye hoye oye hoye'?" Akshay then took the contract papers of the show and revealed that Chandan charges ₹5 lakh per show for a five-minute performance.

Akshay said, "I want to tell you all that Chandan Prabhakar charges ₹5 lakh for each show. He performs for merely 5 minutes, that means he makes ₹1 lakh for each minute." Akshay later pointed out at the entire team and joked, “These people are looting Sony.”

Chandan Prabhakar began his career as a contestant in the 2007 comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, in which he emerged as runner-up. Some of Chandan's most popular characters from the Kapil Sharma Show are Hawaldaar Harpal Singh, Jhanda Singh, Raju, and Chandu chaiwala.

