Uorfi Javed reveals Babil Khan broke her stunning head gear at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s party, says “I think he's jealous”

MUMBAI: Uorfi Javed is constantly in the news for her bold yet bizarre dressing sense. She also makes headlines voicing her opinions about the current happenings and creates ripples in the media. She not only showcases her unusual outfits but is also known to voice her opinion where it matters.

Recently Uorfi was seen at fashion designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s lavish star-studded party. The Bigg Boss OTT star looked divine in a red saree, jewels encrusted top and headgear that instantly attracted everyone’s attention. She shared pictures from the event on her social media page.

In one instance Uorfi revealed that late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan broke her gorgeous head gear as she was seen holding the broken piece in her hand. Sharing a video of the same on her social media story shoe wrote, “So @babil.i.k broke my head gear cause I think he's jealous.’

Babil himself looked dapper as he walked in in a multi-colored skirt and embellished jacket and Uorfi cheered for him.

A while back Uorfi also walked the ramp for the designer duo in a hand-embroidered silk tulle saree. She said the designers have empowered her by accepting who she is. No designer offered their outfits for her but all that changed with Abu Sandeep’s decision to let her wear their designs.

