Urvashi Rautela on working with Mohsin Khan in a music video: Sparks flew between us

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Mohsin Khan has never failed to impress everyone with his choice of projects. Be it a TV show or a music video, Mohsin has always been a stunner in whatever he does.

The actor recently teamed up with Bollywood hottie Urvashi Rautela for a music video titled Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi.

This was Mohsin's first video with Urvashi and the duo managed to win several hearts with their magical chemistry.

The song took social media by storm and also managed to cross a whopping amount of views in just one day.

In one of her interviews, Urvashi opened about her experience of working with Mohsin.

Talking about her chemistry with Mohsin, Urvashi said, "Sparks started flying between us as it is a romantic song and that kind of chemistry was important."

Furthermore, revealing the one thing she likes about Mohsin, Urvashi said, "I like his nickname which is Momo. It is inspired by the popular dish Momos and I think its cute."

Well, Urvashi is all praises for Mohsin and has simpy loved working with him.

