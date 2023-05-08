Vatsal Sheth Birthday: Aww! Ishita Dutta has the sweetest wish for the new dad, shares an adorable family picture

New dad Vatsal who celebrates his 43rd birthday today has a lot to celebrate. Apart from being his birthday, it is also his first birthday as a dad to a little baby boy with wife Ishita.
Ishita

MUMBAI : One of the popular couples in the TV industry, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth announced a few months ago that they are soon going to be parents. The couple recently hosted a grand baby shower which was attended by some well-known celebs from the TV and film industry. Ishita keeps sharing some amazing posts on social media related to her pregnancy, giving major goals. Now, the two have been blessed with a baby boy and shared the same on social media as well.

New dad Vatsal who celebrates his 43rd birthday today has a lot to celebrate. Apart from being his birthday, it is also his first birthday as a dad to a little baby boy with wife Ishita. The latter shared the sweetest picture of the birthday boy with their newborn and captioned it, “Happy happy birthday @vatsalsheth

You have been great in all your roles be it a son, a friend, chachu, husband or a brother and now I cannot wait to see you as a father to our little one and I know it in my heart that you will be the best father ever 

I love u vatty and I wish u all the happiness.”

Actor Sachin Parikh commented on the post, “Happy Birthday @vatsalsheth Have a fantastic Birthday. I m sure it would the best ever birthday for u this time...Have a blessed day”,  One fan wrote, “Feel good to see you guys”, another wrote, “Happy birthday Vatsal”

Check out the cute post here;

Ishita was also very active on social media and used to keep her fans updated about all the latest things related to her pregnancy. 

Well, the doting mommy is now all set for a new phase and so is Vatsal who has become a daddy. 

We can’t wait to see more adorable pictures of the family.

