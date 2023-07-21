Aww! Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta take the baby boy home after getting discharged from the hospital

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that the year 2023 saw a lot of ups and downs in the entertainment industry.

While many actors announced their relationships, many shared the good news of embracing parenthood.

One of the popular couples in the TV industry, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth announced a few months ago that they are soon going to be parents.

The couple recently hosted a grand baby shower which was attended by some well-known celebs from the TV and film industry.

Ishita keeps sharing some amazing posts on social media related to her pregnancy, giving major goals. Now, the two have been blessed with a baby boy and shared the same on social media as well.

As per reports, the new parents are over the moon. And not just that, they made an appearance after they left the hospital with their newborn. Meanwhile, paps caught the footage of the two, check it out:

Since the two announced their pregnancy, fans had been waiting to get every small update because they are very attached to the actors. Fans are also ecstatic about the two becoming parents.

Here's wishing the new parents lots of happiness and many congratulations!

