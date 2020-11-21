THIS video of Awez and Nagma will melt your heart! 

MUMBAI: Awez and Nagma are the internet's sensational stars and the two have a massive fan following.

On Instagram, Awez has almost eight million fans while Nagma has 3.5 million followers. The two have done many videos with topmost Bollywood stars, starting from Priyanka to Ritiesh.

There are rumours doing the rounds that the two are in a relationship, though there is no confirmation about the same.

Both are known for sharing videos with a strong message. Some of their videos are for pure entertainment.

The two have a massive fan following and are loved by one and all.

Now, we came across a video where the two are seen dancing and giving the message of love.

In the video, the duo is dancing to the song Nehu da viah, and the chemistry that the two shares is so adorable and sweet!

The video is all about love and marriage and the moment when Awez gives a peak on Nagama’s forehead will melt your heart.

Time and again the two have shared meaningful videos with a strong message.

There is no doubt that the two are being loved by the audience and they really make good videos and entertain the viewers with their acts.

