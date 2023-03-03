Viewers call the new season of MasterChef India 'the worst season ever', here are 5 reasons why the show is receiving backlash

Earlier, we informed about how the top 9 home cooks will get a chance to work with Sous Chefs Shivesh Bhatia, Aanal Kotak, Depinder Chibber, Sanjana Patel, Marina Balakrishnan, Ashish Bhasin and Chinu aka Shilarna Vaze.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 04:45
MasterChef India

MUMBAI :MasterChef India is one of the most loved and entertaining cooking shows on television. The show is back with its seventh season and is leaving no stone unturned to make it a great success. The show has many versions worldwide, including an Australian version, a UK version, and an Asian version. 

The seventh season of MasterChef India is judged by renowned chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora.

ALSO READ: Master Chef India 7: Netizens troll judges for being biased towards Aruna Vijay and her plain looking food, say “what's eye-catchty about this dish?”

Earlier, we informed about how the top 9 home cooks will get a chance to work with Sous Chefs Shivesh Bhatia, Aanal Kotak, Depinder Chibber, Sanjana Patel, Marina Balakrishnan, Ashish Bhasin and Chinu aka Shilarna Vaze.

While the show has had a long legacy of giving a platform to home cooks and is usually a very beloved show, this time around, the show has been receiving a lot of backlashes. Some have even called it the ‘worst season ever’ on social media. Hence, we decided to list down the points and reasons why are viewers are not big fans of the season. 

Alleged bias behavior: The judges have been called biased for favoring certain contestants even after they have just presented simple dishes, especially towards Aruna Vijay.

Too much product placement: Viewers have said that they feel that the show has too much product placement at odd times and audiences seem very bothered by it.

Boring tasks: A new season on a new channel was supposed to bring in excitement, but the viewers believe the tasks to be very boring, like there is no real excitement or finnes to the tasks.

Contestants' Bickering: The show has always been knowing for the camaraderie of the contestants and the mutual respect that is applied, but viewers feel that the contestants are only talking about other contestants.

No chemistry between the judges: Previously, the show has worked well because the judges have had some sort of equation by themselves and viewers have said that there is a lack of it in this season and moreover looks scripted.

The views about the season have been very conflicting but people still seem to be tuning in for the show. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Netizens are disappointed with Masterchef India, the Twitterati continues its bashing of Contestant Aruna over Judges' bias!

MasterChef India Sony TV Kunal Kapur Vikas Khanna Ranveer Brar Garima Arora TellyChakkar Sony TV Shivesh Bhatia Aruna Vijay latest entertainment news trending trolling
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 04:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Bholaa, Zwigato; which March release is the audience excited for? View Poll Results
MUMBAI:In January, Kuttey and Pathaan were released and while the former was a disaster at the box office, the latter...
Viewers call the new season of MasterChef India 'the worst season ever', here are 5 reasons why the show is receiving backlash
MUMBAI :MasterChef India is one of the most loved and entertaining cooking shows on television. The show is back with...
“It is a relativity of the characters which will definitely be loved by the fans,” says Jidnya Sujata on Kode Lag Gaye Ji
MUMBAI :Over the time with her beautiful acting contribution, actress Jidnya Sujata has been grabbing the attention of...
Stunning! Daisy Shah looks absolutely gorgeous in ethnic, take a look
MUMBAI :Daisy Shah is an actress, model and dancer who primarily appears in Hindi and Kannada films. She has worked as...
Stylish! Check out these chic looks slayed by Anjum Fakih
MUMBAI :Anjum Fakih is an actress and model. She is best known for her work in Zee TV popular shows Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi...
Recent Stories
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Bholaa, Zwigato; which March release is the audience excited for? View Poll R
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Bholaa, Zwigato; which March release is the audience excited for? View Poll Results

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! “I joined as an intern but little did I know that this journey would be so big”, Ace Casting Director and Actor Manis
Exclusive! “I joined as an intern but little did I know that this journey would be so big”, ace casting director and actor Manish Kumar Sharma talks about his journey at Shakuntalam Telefilms and more
Bigg Boss fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan cannot hide her excitement as she buys a new house, Shiv Thakare comes to join the celebratio
Bigg Boss fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan cannot hide her excitement as she buys a new house, Shiv Thakare comes to join the celebration
bhavani
Audience Perspective! Here’s why the audience is not impressed with Bhavani in the current track
No BARC Ratings, and TRP charts made available to the public this week, amidst the TRIA VS AIDCF controversy?
No BARC ratings and TRP charts made available to the public this week amidst the TRIA VS AIDCF controversy?
gratitude towards
This Employee Appreciation Day, Sony Entertainment Television’s actors express their gratitude towards their teams
stan
Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan reveals witnessing his close friend being murdered in front of his eyes