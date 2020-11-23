Viewers feel that Salman Khan picks on Abhinav and Rubina every weekend for no reason

MUMBAI:The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes have always been very entertaining and filled with lots of masti and fun, as host Salman Khan makes them interesting.

He schools the contestants, sometimes gets angry on them, and guides them to do the right thing, but in every season, one must have noticed that he always picks on one person on the show.

This year, it has been Abhinav and Rubina and there hasn’t been any weekend where Salman hasn’t picked on them.

From when Rubina felt that Salman insulted Abhinav to when he schooled Abhinav for always trying to make Rubina look weak by explaining things to her, the couple has seen it all.

Salman had told Abhinav that he doesn’t need to go and beg everyone to save Rubina, as he is doing everything, but she is being blamed and nominated.

He also told him that he needs to be careful as Rubina is seen as a weak person on the show as he tries to make her understand. He added that Rubina and Abhinav should be playing individually and not together.

Fans feel that though Abhinav is not a strong player, he shouldn’t be a target every weekend by Salman Khan, as this is not fair.

They feel it becomes very embarrassing for both Abhinav and Rubina.

What do you think? Is Salman intentionally picking on the actors?

