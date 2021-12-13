VIEWERSCOPE! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod is one of the most VERSATILE actors in recent times

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Well, the show has been at a rocket high after the leap, Abhimanyu and Akshara's romance has turned into a major hit for the team. Pranali Rathod as Akshara is the perfect fit for the show as she adds to the freshness of the concept and her breathtaking smile could melt your heart in seconds.

Talking about her, Pranali Rathod worked as a model and then appeared in several TV commercials. In 2018, she made her debut on Zing Channel's show "Pyaar Pehli Baar" with Ieshaan Sehgal. Following this show, her popularity soared, and she starred in the serial "Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki.".She appeared as Saudamini Bhaumik in the Colors TV show Barrister Babu in 2020 where she played both Positive and Negative roles. Later she was seen in Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye where she broke stereotypes by playing the young stepmother to Uday aka Shagun Pandey. Now, Pranali is a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara

The viewers had to say this about the actress:

Samina Sehgal: Pranali has been portraying some interesting characters on screen and now we can't stop loving her as Akshara, the actress has already proven her versatility with characters in such a short span of time.

Rehaan Daruwala: From Barrister Babu to Yeh Rishta, Pranali has only portrayed challenging characters and won hearts, she has proven that give her any character she would nail it with finesse. Saudamini has always been my favourite character from the show.

Nisha Agaan: Pranali has been beating the stereotypes with her breathtaking smile, from picking the young stepmother's character opposite YashTonk was absolutely marvellous. She not only essayed it perfectly but made us believe that Radha was meant for her.

She has been winning hearts as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai and we can only see great things for her future.

