ViewersSpeak: Post Vanraj, Anupamaa is now DEPENDENT on Anuj; where is the INDEPENDENT and CAREER-ORIENTED Anupamaa?

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television.

(Also Read: APPLAUDING! Makers payback to Anupamaa fans with a special surprise

The show is high on drama and while the primary character Anupamaa was married to Vanraj, the dynamics have now changed and Anupamaa is now head over heels in love with Anuj. Well, the character of Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly was shown as a timid housewife, however, when she found Vanraj cheating on her, she decided that she will go independent and worked really hard to kickstart her career.

She opened numerous setups where she taught dancing, opened a restaurant and even helped Vanraj with the same. But now that when she is with Anuj, she seems to be totally dependent on him somehow. She is not focusing on her career and all her ‘independent living’ and creating a ‘strong personality’ of ‘ab main apne liye jeeyungi’ has gone down the drain.

We spoke to a section of audience and this is what they have to say:

Rakhi Shetty shared, “There’s something called 'character development' exist in which the character changes as the show/movie goers but here, it’s both development and just opposite of development..Anupamaa turns from strong independent to cry baby right after Anuj Kapadia gave him chance to work with him, she was once confident and now she's just cry baby?”

Veer Singh mentioned, “The show was okay at the starting, not really that much dumb and brain killing compared to other daily soaps, the only problem was long stretching in episodes but now it's just dumb, pathetic and boring. They are literally running more than 300 episodes for 1 season?”

Sameer Das said, “No ex wives in Indian society and culture will live in the same house after divorce with her husband’s present wife? Now it’s the turn of Anupamaa to stand for herself leave the house and make her future bright and can leave a perfect example for those women who were still suffering from such situations in our society but rather in the show they are showing how women are stopping and making hard way for another woman. “

Amina Sheikh averred, “This serial is famous in almost every house in India. The way the actors are portraying their character should be appreciated by all. The story is all about a middle family and how the women's are treated in the typical Indian families. At first when this serial started I was not so interested in watching it but when Anupamaa came to know about the truth, and the way she is handling the situation is just amazing. The change in behaviour of Anupamaa is just amazing .”

Vidya Murugesan opined, “It’s toxic enough to watch Anupamaa. I am not interested in watching old-age romance. Wanted to watch a weak woman turning into strong woman. But at the end it is disappointed me to watch this regular daily soup. “

(Also Read: WRITER'S DELIGHT! Did Vanraj play a cupid for Anuj and Anupamaa?

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!