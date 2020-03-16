#ViewersSpeak: Post Vanraj, Anupamaa is now DEPENDENT on Anuj; where is the INDEPENDENT and CAREER-ORIENTED Anupamaa?

The show is high on drama and while the primary character Anupamaa was married to Vanraj, the dynamics have now changed and Anupamaa is now head over heels in love with Anuj.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 12:00
anuj-van

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television.

(Also Read: APPLAUDING! Makers payback to Anupamaa fans with a special surprise

The show is high on drama and while the primary character Anupamaa was married to Vanraj, the dynamics have now changed and Anupamaa is now head over heels in love with Anuj. Well, the character of Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly was shown as a timid housewife, however, when she found Vanraj cheating on her, she decided that she will go independent and worked really hard to kickstart her career.

She opened numerous setups where she taught dancing, opened a restaurant and even helped Vanraj with the same. But now that when she is with Anuj, she seems to be totally dependent on him somehow. She is not focusing on her career and all her ‘independent living’ and creating a ‘strong personality’ of ‘ab main apne liye jeeyungi’ has gone down the drain.

We spoke to a section of audience and this is what they have to say:

Rakhi Shetty shared, “There’s something called 'character development' exist in which the character changes as the show/movie goers but here, it’s both development and just opposite of development..Anupamaa turns from strong independent to cry baby right after Anuj Kapadia gave him chance to work with him, she was once confident and now she's just cry baby?”

Veer Singh mentioned, “The show was okay at the starting, not really that much dumb and brain killing compared to other daily soaps, the only problem was long stretching in episodes but now it's just dumb, pathetic and boring. They are literally running more than 300 episodes for 1 season?”

Sameer Das said, “No ex wives in Indian society and culture will live in the same house after divorce with her husband’s present wife? Now it’s the turn of Anupamaa to stand for herself leave the house and make her future bright and can leave a perfect example for those women who were still suffering from such situations in our society but rather in the show they are showing how women are stopping and making hard way for another woman. “

Amina Sheikh averred, “This serial is famous in almost every house in India. The way the actors are portraying their  character should be appreciated  by all. The story is all about a middle family and how the women's are treated in the typical Indian families. At first when this serial started I was not so interested in watching it but when Anupamaa came to know about the truth, and the way she is handling the situation is just amazing. The change in behaviour of Anupamaa is just amazing .”

Vidya Murugesan opined, “It’s toxic enough to watch Anupamaa. I am not interested in watching old-age romance. Wanted to watch a weak woman turning into strong woman. But at the end it is disappointed me to watch this regular daily soup. “

(Also Read: WRITER'S DELIGHT! Did Vanraj play a cupid for Anuj and Anupamaa?

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

Anupamaa Star Plus Vanraj Anuj Rupali Ganguly independent career restaurant strong personality independent living’ Anuj Kapadia cry baby long stretching episodes
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 12:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Suman's paralytic stroke turns severe; Dev and Rishita finally return home in StarPlus' Pandya Store
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
MUST READ: From Drishyam to Chachi 420: Yeh Hai Chahatein is copying the FILMY TRACKS!
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein on Star Plus starring Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in the lead roles is one of the most...
Wow! Anupamaa's MaAn surprise their fans with this special post, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on...
Wagle ki Duniya: Upcoming Drama! Vandana gets concerned about Rajesh for THIS reason
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Exclusive! Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Agastya saved, Meera angry with her failure
MUMBAI : Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot...
OMG! Netizens troll Raj Kundra brutally for his distasteful tweets, say "Porn Kundra has always been a creep"
MUMBAI: The ED has launched an anti-money-laundering investigation into an alleged pornographic films case in which...
Recent Stories
OMG! Netizens troll Raj Kundra brutally for his distasteful tweets, say "Porn Kundra has always been a creep"
OMG! Netizens troll Raj Kundra brutally for his distasteful tweets, say "Porn Kundra has always been a creep"
Latest Video