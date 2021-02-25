Vijayendra Kumeria on playing a blind character in Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha: Acting without expressing your eyes is a difficult task for an actor

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Vijayendra Kumeria is gearing up for his upcoming show Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha which is set to launch in a few days.

The show is already creating a lot of buzz among the viewers.

Vijayendra will be seen as a physically challenged man on the show. The actor has never portrayed such a role and the viewers are definitely looking forward to this one.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Vijayendra opened up about his character and much more.

On being asked how challenging it was and if he is getting used to acting like a blind person, Vijayendra said, ''It is quite challenging to portray such a role.''

He said, '' Acting without expressing your eyes is a difficult task for an actor. Everyday, there are different scenes and different emotions.''

The actor is getting a hang of it now and is trying to improve with each passing day. He said, ''There are so many creative people who help me during the scenes. It was very easy for me to shoot with these people from the first shot, so there was no nervousness.''

Well, Vijayendra also revealed how he prepared for his role and said that he did some research and also did a lot of observations before he started shooting.

Vijayendra plays the role of Darsh on the show and is paired opposite Richa Rathore.

Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha is set to hit the small screens from 2nd March on Star Plus.

