Violent! Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Netizens express displeasure over Krushna Abhishek's OFFENSIVE HUMOR targeting Ayesha Khan in the finale episode

Every former contender has visited the BB house to cheer for their favorite and has even entered the building to do so. Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya, Krushna Abhishek, and Sudesh Lehri visited the house to amuse the participants and liven up the show while the former contestants were inside.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/29/2024 - 10:08
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: The much-awaited Bigg Boss 17 finale concluded, and Munawar Faruqui became the winner of season 17. Every former contender has visited the BB house to cheer for their favorite and has even entered the building to do so. Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya, Krushna Abhishek, and Sudesh Lehri visited the house to amuse the participants and liven up the show while the former contestants were inside.

(Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17: Wow! Does Munawar hold someone responsible for his victory and losses? Read to know what this Bigg Boss 17 winner has to say)

Krushna Abhishek had jokes for each competitor, just like any other comedian. The comedian's remarks about Ayesha Khan were a tad unacceptable, even though it was entertaining. Krushna ridiculed her whenever he had the chance and referred to her as "naachne wali" on several occasions, which seemed a little pointless. Ayesha Khan's face felt as well, appearing uncomfortable with the jokes.

Internet users criticized the comedian on social media as soon as the footage appeared on national television. Some criticized him for his crude jokes, while others wondered how he would react if it happened to his wife or sister. "Comedians apni aukat bhul jate hai," one person said, while another said, "These comedians are passing vulgar jokes on all."

Sohail and Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan's brothers joined their famous brother on stage and were observed joking about. When Bharti Singh eventually joined them, he made fun of Arbaaz's second marriage. For those who are unaware, makeup artist Sshura Khan and actor Arbaaz Khan married the knot for the second time.

Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashetty finished fourth and fifth, respectively, after being eliminated from the race. The results were officially announced, with Mannara Chopra placing third.  The BB17 trophy and the winnings went to Munawar Faruqui.

(Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17: Amazing! THIS is what Abhishek Kumar thinks about Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

Ankita Lokhande Abhishek Kumar Isha Malviya Neil Bhatt Sunny Aryaa Rinku Dhawan Arun Mashettey Firoza Khan Khanzaadi Sana Raees Khan Anurag Dobhal Mannara Chopra MUNAWAR FARUQUI Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Samarth Jurel Sushant Singh Rajput Rhea Chakraborty bigg boss 17 Bigg Boss TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/29/2024 - 10:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Hottie! These clicks of Yashika Jatav define Hotness and cuteness
MUST READ: Netizens DEMAND Anupamaa and Anuj’s reunion as they come face to face after 20 years!
Jennifer
Wow! Check out the top five best show of Jennifer Winget as she gears up for her new OTT release Raisinghani vs Raisinghani
Amruta
OMG! Check out the actresses who refused the role of Amruta Bhavani in the serial Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye
Vikas
Woah! Vikas Khanna opens up about his new, inspiring fitness goals, take a look
Munawar
Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui speaks about his feelings for Mannara Chopra; and talks about doing the show Khatro Ke Khiladi and reveals if he has won the show because of Ayesha Khan
Abhishek
Bigg Boss Season 17: Amazing! THIS is what Abhishek Kumar thinks about Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya