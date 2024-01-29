Violent! Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Netizens express displeasure over Krushna Abhishek's OFFENSIVE HUMOR targeting Ayesha Khan in the finale episode

MUMBAI: The much-awaited Bigg Boss 17 finale concluded, and Munawar Faruqui became the winner of season 17. Every former contender has visited the BB house to cheer for their favorite and has even entered the building to do so. Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya, Krushna Abhishek, and Sudesh Lehri visited the house to amuse the participants and liven up the show while the former contestants were inside.

(Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17: Wow! Does Munawar hold someone responsible for his victory and losses? Read to know what this Bigg Boss 17 winner has to say)

Krushna Abhishek had jokes for each competitor, just like any other comedian. The comedian's remarks about Ayesha Khan were a tad unacceptable, even though it was entertaining. Krushna ridiculed her whenever he had the chance and referred to her as "naachne wali" on several occasions, which seemed a little pointless. Ayesha Khan's face felt as well, appearing uncomfortable with the jokes.

Internet users criticized the comedian on social media as soon as the footage appeared on national television. Some criticized him for his crude jokes, while others wondered how he would react if it happened to his wife or sister. "Comedians apni aukat bhul jate hai," one person said, while another said, "These comedians are passing vulgar jokes on all."

Sohail and Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan's brothers joined their famous brother on stage and were observed joking about. When Bharti Singh eventually joined them, he made fun of Arbaaz's second marriage. For those who are unaware, makeup artist Sshura Khan and actor Arbaaz Khan married the knot for the second time.

Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashetty finished fourth and fifth, respectively, after being eliminated from the race. The results were officially announced, with Mannara Chopra placing third. The BB17 trophy and the winnings went to Munawar Faruqui.

(Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17: Amazing! THIS is what Abhishek Kumar thinks about Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis