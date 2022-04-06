VISUAL DELIGHT: Neha Bhasin REUNITES with Raqesh Bapat at his new ABODE!

The actor is on cloud nine as he has shifted from Pune to Mumbai. However, it's his close friend and singer Neha Bhasin, who seems happier than him and is beaming with pride to see her best friend fulfill his wish.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 12:26
VISUAL DELIGHT: Neha Bhasin REUNITES with Raqesh Bapat at his new ABODE!

MUMBAI: TV actor Raqesh Bapat has finally moved to Mumbai amid frequent reports about his breakup with Shamita Shetty. A few weeks ago, a report claimed that Shamita and Raqesh had been in a “massive quarrel mode".

(Also Read: Raqesh Bapat unveils his first painting, will dedicate it to his father)

The report further stated that Shamita wanted Raqesh to shift to Mumbai in order to explore their relationship in a better way. On Thursday, Raqesh revealed via an Instagram post that he has finally shifted his base to Mumbai and also shared two pictures of his “home sweet home."

The actor is on cloud nine as he has shifted from Pune to Mumbai. However, it's his close friend and singer Neha Bhasin, who seems happier than him and is beaming with pride to see her best friend fulfill his wish.

The singer recently visited Raqesh Bapat's new abode and shared some goofy pictures on social media. In the pictures, the duo can be seen being their goofiest selves as they pose for the camera. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Neha wrote, "Goofy but happy welcome to Mumbai Raqueshhh @raqeshbapat lovely house too".

Take a look:

A few days back, the actor announced his big move on social media by sharing pictures from his new abode. In the pictures, Raqesh can be seen sporting all black. Alongside the picture, he wrote, "Life comes a full circle...#backtothebay #homesweethome #newbeginnings." His ex-wife Ridhi Dogra took to the comment section and congratulated him on his new beginnings.

(Also Read: Finally! Shamita Shetty breaks her silence on her Break-Up rumours with boyfriend Raqesh Bapat)

Keep reading this space for more information.

CREDIT: TOI

Raqesh Bapat Mumbai Shamita Shetty relationship Pune Neha Bhasin social media newbeginnings Ridhi Dogra backtothebay #homesweethome TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
6
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 12:26

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Smart Move! Revati’s way of winning Rudraksh’s trust, Preesha gives a strong warning to Revati
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Planned Accident! Not Preesha but Revati to get hit by truck
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Trap Alert! Revati’s plan on, Rudraksh away from Preesha
MUMABI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
NEW TWIST: Neil decides to END his life; Abhimanyu BLAMES Akshara in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. The upcoming episode has a lot...
Sony TV’s Superstar Singer 2 celebrates ‘Superstar Mohalla’ special and welcomes 90’s popular comic icons of Bollywood - Govinda and Chunky Pandey this weekend!
MUMBAI : Electrifying music, endless laughter, dhinchak acts, nostalgia…and blockbuster fun – Promising this fun...
WOW! Anupamaa fame Alpana Buch aka Leela is a powerhouse of talent and this video proves it
MUMBAI : Alpana Buch is currently seen as Leela Shah in Star Plus' show Anupamaa. The show has been working wonders on...
Recent Stories
MUST READ: Netizens DEMAND to make Akshay Kumar starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' TAX-FREE in Rajasthan!
MUST READ: Netizens DEMAND to make Akshay Kumar starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' TAX-FREE in Rajasthan!
Latest Video