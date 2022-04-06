VISUAL DELIGHT: Neha Bhasin REUNITES with Raqesh Bapat at his new ABODE!

MUMBAI: TV actor Raqesh Bapat has finally moved to Mumbai amid frequent reports about his breakup with Shamita Shetty. A few weeks ago, a report claimed that Shamita and Raqesh had been in a “massive quarrel mode".

The report further stated that Shamita wanted Raqesh to shift to Mumbai in order to explore their relationship in a better way. On Thursday, Raqesh revealed via an Instagram post that he has finally shifted his base to Mumbai and also shared two pictures of his “home sweet home."

The actor is on cloud nine as he has shifted from Pune to Mumbai. However, it's his close friend and singer Neha Bhasin, who seems happier than him and is beaming with pride to see her best friend fulfill his wish.

The singer recently visited Raqesh Bapat's new abode and shared some goofy pictures on social media. In the pictures, the duo can be seen being their goofiest selves as they pose for the camera. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Neha wrote, "Goofy but happy welcome to Mumbai Raqueshhh @raqeshbapat lovely house too".

A few days back, the actor announced his big move on social media by sharing pictures from his new abode. In the pictures, Raqesh can be seen sporting all black. Alongside the picture, he wrote, "Life comes a full circle...#backtothebay #homesweethome #newbeginnings." His ex-wife Ridhi Dogra took to the comment section and congratulated him on his new beginnings.

