Watch Surbhi Chandna grooving to Sharry Mann's tunes

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna recently took to Instagram and shared a video of herself grooving to Sharry Mann’s 3 Peg on the sets with her Naagin 5 team. They were having a gala time during an outdoor shoot. Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Sehgal, Khushi Chaudhary, Parag Tyagi, Suchit Vikram, Aakash Talwar, Utkarsh Gupta, Shivani Gosain, Aahna Sharma, Dinesh Mehta, and Arun PK, grooved to the Punjabi track.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, the actress wrote, “A sunny outdoor with the crazy bunch” and tagged all the cast members.

Have a look

The post garnered more than 2,07,000 likes and more than 2404 comments on the video-sharing platform. Several netizens applauded their dance moves and wrote how cute and joyful they all looked.

