'We love you Mahek' Naagin 6's Mahek Chahal receives an outpouring of love as she shares details of her health scare!

Mahek recently took to Instagram to share more details of the incident and fans have taken to the comments section to send her a lot of love
'We love you Mahek' Naagin 6's Mahek Chahal receives an outpouring of love as she shares details of her health scare!

MUMBAI: Nobody will ever forget how the first season established the foundation for the show's six outstanding seasons. Naagin, created by Ekta Kapoor, has grown to be one of the most renowned programs and a model for several supernatural fantasy programs.  

According to reports, Naagin fame actress Mahekk Chahal was rushed to the hospital and admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for more than 3 days and was even put on a ventilator. Now the actress has recovered but is still admitted in the hospital to complete her treatment. The news portal that made the report spoke to the actress to understand the situation regarding her health.

According to the actress, she was suffering from pneumonia and the pain grew unbearable. She was also breathless for a long period of time. The actress narrated the situation in the interview where she said, “I got pneumonia. I was in the ICU for 3-4 days. I was on an oxygen ventilator. I just collapsed on January 2 and it was like knives in my chest. I couldn’t take a single breath. I was rushed to the hospital and admitted immediately. A CT scan was taken. I’m still hospitalised, it’s been eight days, though I’m in the normal ward. I have improved a lot, (but) the oxygen still goes up and down. Both my lungs were infected.”

The actress further added, “I was super scared because I have never come to a point in my life where I can’t take a breath and I’m about to faint. Every time I was coughing it was painful, (And) I was thinking, ‘What is going on?’ as we had no clue.”

Mahek received a lot of love from fans, followers and colleagues showered a lot of love on her.

Mahek recently took to Instagram to share more details of the incident and fans have taken to the comments section to send her a lot of love and have lauded her bravery for pulling it through, the outpouring of love is astounding to look at, you can check out the comments here:


   
Although she is out of danger as of now, she is making sure that she is completely fine and healthy before she gets discharged. Very few people were aware of the incident. Only her close friends, family, and colleagues from the show (Naagin 6) were in the know about her condition. She said that she didn’t want to be burdened to reply to countless messages asking for updates about her health. Meanwhile, Chahal’s mother flew down from Norway two days post the incident.

We are glad that the actress is now safe and getting better evrey day.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 13:26

