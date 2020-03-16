WEDDING VIBES! Bff Shama Sikander shares all the fun that is happening in Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal's mountain wedding

Karan and Poppy have quite a lot in common, the duo loves travelling and share the same sun sign that is cancer. That's why they have a rock-solid relationship. They are often seen attending each other’s family functions and meeting common friends from the industry too.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 17:17
WEDDING VIBES! Bff Shama Sikander shares all the fun that is happening in Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal's mountain wedding

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from Telly world. 

Karan V Grover, who is currently seen as Angad Maan in Udaariyaan, is all set to get married to his long-time girlfriend Poppy Jabbal on June 1. The two have been dating each other for more than a decade and are now all set to take their relationship to the next level.

Also Read: Wedding Blossoms! Udaariyaan fame Karan V Grover to exchange wedding vows with his lady love on THIS date

The wedding will take place in Himachal Pradesh in the presence of close family and friends. The wedding functions have already begun. Karan and Poppy's common friends Raj Laaxmi, Shama Sikander with husband James Milliron, Sonnalli Seygall will be attending the wedding and they have already left for the wedding. Karan and Poppy will tie the knot in a hush-hush wedding away from the hustle and bustle of city life followed by a reception party.

Well, we got our hands on all the fun that is going on in the wedding through Shama Sikander's lenses. Check it out:

 

 


Talking about their love story, Karan and Poppy had first met in a car parking area and later they met again through some common friends and soon started dating. Their families are also aware of their relationship. In fact, Karan and Poppy have quite a lot in common, the duo loves travelling and share the same sun sign that is cancer. That's why they have a rock-solid relationship. They are often seen attending each other’s family functions and meeting common friends from the industry too.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Karan V Grover to play the lead in Sandip Sikcand's next on Star Bharat

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 
    

Television Udaariyaan Karan V Grover Poppy Jabbal Wedding vows Rai Laaxmi Shama Sikander James Milliron Sonnalli Seygall TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 17:17

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oh No! After Anjum Faikh, Kundali Bhagya's Rishika Nag aka Natasha falls ill, shares the update on social | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Glamourous! Jasmin Bhasin looks drop dead gorgeous in these red outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Omg! Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi, seeks revenge from this co-star of Bhagya Lakshmi
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: OMG! Finally Agastya and Pakhi come together, share a loving hug
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much loved daily soap. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and...
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Exclusive! Gehna to make Surya realize their love during the trial period amidst their divorce!
MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha...
OOH LA LA: Jay Soni’s TRANSFORMATION is a TEMPTING FEAST for your eyes; Checkout his DROOL WORTHY pictures!
MUMBAI: Jay Soni has come a long way in his career.(Also Read:...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Sidhu Moose Wala had told Mika Singh that he could roam freely in Mumbai
Shocking! Sidhu Moose Wala had told Mika Singh that he could roam freely in Mumbai
Latest Video