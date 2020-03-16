Weird! Taarak Mehta’s Nidhi Bhanushali flaunts her new hairstyle in her recent social media post

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 12:33
MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's old Sonu aka Nidhi Bhanushali surprised netizens after she posted photos of her new haircut. The actress has gone short and looks unrecognisable.

In the photos, Nidhi, who is currently holidaying in Bali, can be seen sporting a tank top with blue denim shorts. She is all smiles for the camera and captioned her album as, "Umm yeah."

Her photos have received both praise and criticism. Former Tapu aka Bhavya Gandhi wrote in the comment section, "Niceeee." One user wrote, "Omg you look beautiful."

However, there were others who just didn't like her new look. A netizen commented, "But your dreadlocks were awesome!!" Another commented, "Kya kr liya tumne khud ka haal (What have you done to yourself)?"

Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah displayed her suntanned skin, which was the result of her frequent travel. Nidhi complemented the boho look with a silver choker and an open shirt worn as a shrug and received compliments from her fans.

Nidhi Bhanushali quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2019. She was loved in the role of Sonu by the audience. Now she is busy with her travel vlogs.

The actress recently asserted that she has not been watching Taarak but is still friends with many of her co-stars and even the director of the show.

Credit: ETimes

Latest Video