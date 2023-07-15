Whao! Mom-to-be Disha Parmar gets a Rs 12 Lakh gift from husband Rahul Vaidya, check it out

Soon mom-to-be Disha has now taken to social media to share an exquisite and expensive gift given to her by her hubby Rahul Vaidya
MUMBAI :Disha Parma and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most adorable and loved couples. Disha married singer Rahul Vaidya on 16 July 2021. He proposed to her on her birthday during Bigg Boss 14. The two even recently took a short trip to France and shared some beautiful glimpses. They keep sharing pictures and videos on their social media and the fans love it.

Soon mom-to-be Disha has now taken to social media to share an exquisite and expensive gift given to her by her hubby Rahul Vaidya. She got a Rolex wristwatch, which comes with a staggering price tag of over Rs 12 Lakhs! She captioned the post, “My baby got me my first ROLEX & I can’t keep calm! @rahulvaidyarkv Thankyouuu… The lady is very Happy!” Rahul is heard saying, “Tumhara waqt ab badalne wala hai”

Disha Parmar and singer Rahul Vaidya were introduced through mutual friends. The two bonded right away. When they started spending more time together, they developed into best friends. She had received invitations to his Pune shows as well.

Rahul Vaiya took part in Season 14 of Bigg Boss. His housemates Aly Goni, Rubina Dilak, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, and others helped him create a shirt that read "Marry Me?" inside a heart. After eleven days, Parmar replied to Vaidya during the broadcast.

Rahul Krushna Vaidya is an Indian singer. He has worked as a playback singer in Bollywood films such as Shaadi No. 1, Jaan-E-Mann, and Krazzy 4. He also participated in the reality shows Indian Idol 1, Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Disha is currently a part of the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 which has been doing well. It has been gaining immense love and appreciation.

