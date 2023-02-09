What! Adil Khan Durrani files a fresh defamation case on ex-wife Rakhi Sawant

Adil Khan Durrani

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular faces in the entertainment world. Controversies never leave her and have always been in her vicinity whether she likes it or not. The Main Hoon Na actress has been unlucky in love and her last marriage to Adil Khan Durrani as we all know ended badly where both hurled several allegations on each other. She even accused him of domestic violence and selling her nude video for a huge sum of money. 

Also Read-Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant secretly marries boyfriend Adil Durrani; check out the photos

Adil Khan has now filed a fresh defamation suit against Rakhi for tarnishing his reputation. He said he is falsely implicated in a Rs 100 crore defamation case and will take legal action against it. Adil’s lawyer has stated that they had appealed for Section 200 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC) for the defamation case against Rakhi, seeking criminal prosecution against her for destroying Adil's reputation.

Adil spoke about how he remembered the haunting sight of entering the court previously in a black mask. He said that he seeked justice and is sure that the truth will ultimately win. 

Also Read-Shocking! Rakhi Sawant talks about threatening messages and calls Adil ex-girlfriend does with the couple

Rakhi recently returned after Umrah and had shared many pictures and videos on her social media page regarding the same. Adil however refused to comment on it and said he would speak about it at a later date.  

