What! Aditya Narayan receives severe flak from netizens for his misbehavior with a fan as he snatches their phone and throws it; fans say “He cannot be like his father and this attitude is not acceptable”

Aditya Narayan is making headlines as he misbehaved with a fan who had come to attend his concert and now he has been receiving a lot of flak for the behavior where the fans feel that such attitude is not acceptable.
Aditya Narayan

MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan is a well-known singer in the entertainment business.

The singer started his acting career as a child artist, where he was seen in movies like Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and Pardes.

He made his debut in the Bollywood movie Shaapit. It was on this movie set that he met his wife Shweta Agarwal, who was a lead.

Aditya also sang many Bollywood songs like "Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun" and "Tattad Tattad" from the movie Ram Leela and the most recent one being "Ji Huzoor" from Shamshera.

He had also taken part in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he aced all the stunts and faced his fears.

He was last seen as the host of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, where he entertained the audience.

The audience loves him as a host of reality shows and his witty nature is loved by one and all.

Now the singer/ actor/ host is making headlines for the wrong reasons as his behavior at a concert has gone viral as he snatches a concert attendee’s phone and throws it in anger.

(ALSO READ: Exclusive! Aditya Narayan shares his experience on singing with his dad Udit Narayan in Gadar 2 and speaks about the challenges he faces as the host of the show)

This behavior has created a spark on social media where the fans and netizens have said that he cannot be like his father and this attitude is not acceptable.

Some of them have also commented saying what kind of behavior is this and he should not have such an attitude.

They have also commented saying “Omg disgusting act! This is how he shows appreciation to his fans” 

Well, the singer has received massive flak for his act and the fans feel he should be apologizing for the same.

What do you think about this incident?

Let us know in the comments below?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Throwback! When Aditya Narayan embarrassed Varun Dhawan on the sets of Indian Idol for this shocking reason)

