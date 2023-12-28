What! Ankita Lokande’s closest friend Sandeep Singh reveals if the actress has forgotten her ex – lover late actor Sushant Singh Rajput; read to know more

Sandeep Singh is a well known producer and he had made headlines when his name had popped up in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Now in a recent interview he was asked if Ankita has forgotten SSR or no.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/28/2023 - 20:14
Ankita

MUMBAI: Sandeep Singh is an Indian film producer, he began his career as a journalist and then joined Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s company in 2011 as a CEO.

He launched his film production company Legend Studios in 2015 and produced movies like Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarabjit, Bhoomi, PM Narendra Modi, and Jhund.

The producer had made headlines as his name popped up in the Sushant Singh Rajput case where he was accused of being involved in his death as the media was after him but today things have calmed down much better.

He gearing up for his next release “Safed” starring Meera  Chopra, a story he wrote during the whole accusation time of SSR.

ALSO READ : Shocking! 'Sarbjit' fame Film Producer Sandeep Singh receives a death threat through Facebook

Now in a recent interview he was asked if Ankita had forgotten her ex – boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput as she does keep talking about him during her stint in Bigg Boss.

To which Sandeep was a silent for while and then he said “ Ankita and Vicky are married now and they are happy and is right now in the Bigg Boss house and I wouldn’t like to say anything on it”

Well, Sandeep and Ankita have been friends for many years and he is one of her closest friends who has maintained the friendship until now.

Even when Sandeep was going through the bad phase during the Sushant Singh Rajput death case Ankita stood by him and supported him.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ ; WOAH! Kangana Ranaut teams up with Sandeep Singh for a movie; Sushant Singh Rajput fans are upset about it

Sandeep Singh Sushant Singh Rajput Kartik Aryan Meera Chopa Safed movie news producer TellyChakkar
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/28/2023 - 20:14

TOP STORIES
