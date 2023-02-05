What! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain looked smashing in a latest photoshoot, Netizens wondered if she was pregnant

Recently, the actress posted a lot of pictures of her and husband Vicky as they were ready for an award show. She looked gorgeous in a Black, plunging neckline gown while Vicky stunned us in a matching and fitting Black suit, with a bow-tie.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are amongst the most adored couples in the entertainment world. Ankita dated Vicky for a few years, after which they tied the knot in 2021. They both look smashing together and are happily married.

Ankita is pretty active on social media and the couple often posts pictures with each other. Often, they are seen getting romantic with each other.

The video of the couple was going viral as they shared some cozy moments together.

Check out some of the glimpses:

As per reports, seeing Ankita in this look, many netizens started wondering if she was pregnant. Ankita seems to have put on some weight that could seemingly catch the eye of the netizens, seeing her in the dress and this could possibly be the reason why the actress was being asked the question.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 13:23

