What! Ankita Lokhande reacts to her morphed pictures and pregnancy rumours

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain make for an adorable pair. The two got married on December 14, 2021. It was a grand wedding ceremony and they looked no less than a royal couple on their D-day.

Ankita has been sharing many beautiful pictures of her and Vicky on Instagram. However, ever since they have been married, people have been talking about their baby.

Everyone wants to know if Ankita Lokhande is pregnant or not. Every now and then a story crops up about Ankit being pregnant. Ankita has now reacted to these rumours of her pregnancy.

Speaking to Etimes, she said that she is not the only one going through this. The actress says that when one is single, people keep asking about wedding and when the wedding is done, all they want to know is about the baby.

She also added that even divorce is a big news these days. A lot of morphed baby bump pictures of Ankita have also gone viral. The Pavitra Rishta actress also spoke about them.

She said that all these things don’t bother her and she does not care. She has seen many memes about her and even the morphed baby bump pictures but she does not give any attention to it.

She shared that all these pictures make her laugh and she feels that people really have got no work and everyone is just doing time pass by doing such things.

Ankita further said that she has not planned any baby and everything happens on time. She explains that God has planned everything and the baby will come when it has to come.

Ankita and husband Vicky Jain participated in Smart Jodi and even won the show. Now, as per reports, the couple is set to be a part of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17. The show has a singles Vs couples theme this year.

However, there is no confirmation yet on their participation in the show. Reports suggest that Bigg Boss 17 will begin from October 20.

