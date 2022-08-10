What are Garima Parihar and Deshna Dugad upto on the sets of Pushpa Impossible?

Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes story from the show. We know that our favorite TV celebs always get together for reels and funny videos for their social media and their followers dig these little bytes. Garima and Deshna seem to have danced their hearts out in this video.
What are Garima Parihar and Deshna Dugad upto on the sets of Pushpa Impossible?

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Pushpa Impossible. The show has managed to win the hearts of the audience with its simplicity and excellent acting by all the actors on board. The plot is about an uneducated woman from Gujarat, who after doing various odd jobs, starts a business to earn a living and attempts to keep her family happy. Karuna Pandey as Pushpa is perpetually winning over the masses.

Also read: Ashwin and Chirag from Pushpa Impossible are having a Tough-luck Figuring out This

We know that the audience awaits each episode of Pushpa Impossible diligently and wants to capture the essence of the plot deeply. The story is heartwarming and portrays the struggles of Pushpa.

However, we know that the episode is not the only thing that the masses await and wait to see the little tidbits around the set that happens behind the camera too and loves to know what their favorite stars are upto.

Similarly, now we came across a post of Garima Parihar and Deshna Dugad from the sets of the show!

The two beauties are seen enjoying a little fun daylight-disco time as they groove to the beats of This popular song!

Check out

 

 

 

We know that our favorite TV celebs always get together for reels and funny videos for their social media and their followers dig these little bytes. Garima and Deshna seem to have danced their hearts out in this video and we know that often Discos are a night-time phenomena, this unique daylight disco sits very agreeably with us!

What did you think of this video?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, Pushpa goes through many hardships when it comes to being there for her family and focusing on her own education too. A blast from the past has made a reappearance in her life and a new crisis has made it’s presence clear in her life. Let's see how she battles it this time!

Also read: Garima Parihar aka Dipti shakes a leg with This beauty from Pushpa Impossible, check out

For more update on your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar.

Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Latest Video

